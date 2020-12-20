Menu
Michael A. Stoos

Michael A. Stoos

Homer, Neb.

53, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Abiding by his wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to Molly and family. Mike was a kind person who will be missed. Such a hard worker and always a supportive husband to Molly. I always enjoyed helping him and Molly with their catering jobs thru the last several years. He was a fighter through this very difficult year. Gone too soon.
Barb Roberts
December 20, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Stoos family. Mike was a good friend of mine during my teenage years. Spent alot of time playing Atari games and D&D (Dungeons &Dragons), going to the mall and playing the arcade games and just being a friend, a good friend. Thought alot about Mike through the years, always wondered what became of him. I'm sure he done really well in Life...Very disheartening to hear of his passing...
May God comfort you all with His Love during this time.......
Rest In God's Loving Peace Ol' friend.......
Alan Steeg
Friend
December 20, 2020
