To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy to Molly and family. Mike was a kind person who will be missed. Such a hard worker and always a supportive husband to Molly. I always enjoyed helping him and Molly with their catering jobs thru the last several years. He was a fighter through this very difficult year. Gone too soon.
Barb Roberts
December 20, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Stoos family. Mike was a good friend of mine during my teenage years. Spent alot of time playing Atari games and D&D (Dungeons &Dragons), going to the mall and playing the arcade games and just being a friend, a good friend. Thought alot about Mike through the years, always wondered what became of him. I'm sure he done really well in Life...Very disheartening to hear of his passing... May God comfort you all with His Love during this time....... Rest In God's Loving Peace Ol' friend.......