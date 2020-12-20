Sincerest condolences to the Stoos family. Mike was a good friend of mine during my teenage years. Spent alot of time playing Atari games and D&D (Dungeons &Dragons), going to the mall and playing the arcade games and just being a friend, a good friend. Thought alot about Mike through the years, always wondered what became of him. I'm sure he done really well in Life...Very disheartening to hear of his passing...

May God comfort you all with His Love during this time.......

Rest In God's Loving Peace Ol' friend.......

Alan Steeg Friend December 20, 2020