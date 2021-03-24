Michael Scott Uhl

Byron, Ga., formerly Sioux City

Michael Scott Uhl, 50, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born in Sioux City, Michael graduated from North High School in 1989. He served 24 years in the United States Army, spending a year in Iraq. He loved the military and was proud of his service as a combat veteran. He had a passion for good food and enjoyed cooking for others. He will be remembered as a true Patriot and being generous to everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Peggy Deese Uhl; children, Drake Uhl, Jessica Uhl, Briana Smith (Tee), and Carlton Wheeler (Lonna); grandchildren, Brielle Decker, Mason Smith, and Daniel Wheeler; father, Tom Uhl Sr. (Kathy) of South Dakota; brothers, Tom Uhl Jr. (Lori) and Rob Uhl (Kim); sisters, Brenda Guptill and Ronda Calvillo (Tom), and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Ann Stabile Uhl; and a sister, Lori Lynn Moos.

In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.