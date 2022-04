Mick McGinty

Gilbert, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City

Mick McGinty, 68, formerly of South Sioux City (Class of 1971), passed away after a six-week battle with cancer on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Gilbert.

His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Dakota Dunes Country Club, 960 S. Dakota Dunes Blvd., Dakota Dunes. Please RSVP through the Caring Bridge website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/mickmcginty

We hope you can join us in celebrating Mick's life.