Mickey Santi Darrough

Sioux City

Mickey Santi Darrough, who was christened Wilhelmina Louise Wulf, passed away way too young at 95 years of age Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Services will begin with Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with family present at 5 p.m. and a Liturgy/Vigil Service at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Boniface Church (703 W. 5th; Sioux City). After internment at Calvary Cemetery, a luncheon will follow. Face masks are required. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wilhelmina, who was nicknamed "Minnie," was born on an East River South Dakota farm Dec. 10, 1925. Her grandparents homesteaded in the region and raised a family rich in love and laughter. Her mother Ruth Davis Wulf had been a prairie schoolteacher when she met Minnie's daddy, Henry. Ruth played a pump organ at church and home; Henry played an accordion at barn dances in the region. They raised grain and kids as Minnie was one of fifteen children who lived to adulthood.

Minnie graduated from a one-room school house and got her first job as a "farm girl" in the region at 14 years of age. After a couple farm jobs, she moved to Plankinton, S.D., the Aurora County seat, where she worked at a chicken hatchery and gained the name "Mickey." In 1943 and at the age of 18, Mickey moved to Sioux City and was able to get a job at American Cleaners. She worked at various cleaners in town through the 40s, 50s, and 60s, most notably Fethke Cleaners. At one point she even operated her own cleaners, B-1, in downtown Sioux City.

She met John Santi Catania, an Army veteran home on leave from the Clinton Iowa Army Hospital, in the summer of 1945. They married a year and a half later and moved in with an over-flowing multi-generational Santi and Catania clan in the West 9th area by St. Boniface Church. She joined the Catholic Church by studying with the Franciscans who were at St. Boniface at the time.

Mickey and John had one precious spoiled daughter, Linda Ruth Santi. They raised her in the Crescent Park area of Sioux City and their home was the gathering place for baptisms and birthdays, funerals and reunions, and regular Sunday spaghetti feeds. Their red gravy used short ribs as a meat base and their ravioli used ox brain, all with homemade tomato paste. The food and the company was always good and the conversation animated. The Santis and Catanias were a Union Family. Many were Teamsters and all were strong supporters of Organized Labor and its commitment to social and economic justice.

Mickey juggled household duties with occasional full-time work and constant, loving raising of Linda. Before Linda was in kindergarten, Mickey would so often walk her to the Smith Villa Branch Library that when Linda re-met the Story Time Lady again in high school, that woman recognized her.

John died at home and in his own bed Dec. 11, 1967, leaving Mickey with five strong-willed and opinionated in-laws in Sioux City and Omaha who contributed – in their unique ways – to raising her daughter. She went back to school to earn her G.E.D. while working, learning how to take care of a house by herself, and volunteering. She went on to a long-time retail career, most famously at Bostwicks and the Hallmark Store at the Sunset Plaza (which some people have given in and begun to call the Marketplace). She was the Bostwick's Lingerie Department Manager who fitted most Siouxland women of a certain age into their first bras.

She was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the St. Boniface Mission Club, and long-time member/one-time President of the St. Boniface Rosary Society and St. Boniface Home-and-School Association. She met women who became her life-long friends as they raised their children, sometimes buried their husbands, and always supported each other with love and with faith. Depending on the season, they golfed at Sun Valley or bowled for Meyer Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesdays. Every Wednesday year-round, they held "Book Club" at Prince's Tavern; they were consequently considered the "cool kids" of the Sun Valley Golf Course crowd.

Mickey met Sam Darrough, a retired Grain Elevator Manager who had moved to Sioux City. Sam and Mickey were introduced by Mickey's girlfriends at the Sioux City B.P.O.E. Lodge #112; Sam and Mickey treasured their lifelong friends at the Elks Lodge. They married at St. Boniface Church Sept. 1, 1972. That brought three stepchildren and their children into her life. And a mother-in-law whom, due to Mickey's encouragement, moved from Kansas City to Sioux City so Mickey could help take care of her in her later years.

Sam died at home and in his own bed Jan. 28, 2012. Mickey continued to live at home, continued being a good friend, and continued being an incredible aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children through to their great-grandchildren. Both the Wulf Family and the Darroughs had a strong presence in her life. But, perhaps due to their proximity, it's the Santis and the Catanias who spent the most holidays at her house; had the most zippers repaired and clothes sewn for them; saw her the most at their Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations, Graduations, and Weddings. Mickey had family over for life events and for coffee. She baked a mean carrot cake.

Mickey was a long-time volunteer at Mary, Queen of Peace. She sewed Baptism Bibs and mended altar server cassocks for St. Boniface for years. She was a "patient rep" and long-time Glass Apple Gift Shop volunteer at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's. She sewed Baby Bonnets for newborns at St. Luke's and was one-time President/long-time member of the St. Luke Partners volunteer auxiliary. She enjoyed her membership in a Red Hat Society, the Girls of '68, and the Siouxland Progressive Women.

Mickey managed the Woodbury County Democratic Party Headquarters for a number of election cycles and volunteered for many more. She was particularly happy to serve in the Office Manager role the year Barack Obama was first elected President. Mickey was a member of the Woodbury County Democratic Central Committee for a couple decades and an Election Poll Precinct Captain for more. Precinct 7 Republicans and Democrats all enjoyed seeing her on election days. Mickey was one of the best phoners in the volunteer and/or political game. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office telephone number is one digit different than Mickey's home phone and when she'd get calls in the middle of the night mistakenly calling for support, she'd give it.

Mickey loved watching birds out her window and looked forward all year to her Wulf family reunions and the occasional hog roast. She enjoyed gardening, Sudoku puzzles, loved hosting Christmas Eves and Christmas Days at her house, and she embroidered beautiful kitchen towels and quilting amazing blankets. She liked radishes and hated raw onions. Every day that her fireplace fired up, she would remark just how lovely it was and how much she enjoyed it. Every day. Mickey read fiction and nonfiction vociferously, enjoyed watching Jeopardy, and was happy to live to see Joe Biden elected President of the United States. She rooted for the Kansas City Royals and learned to love the New Orleans Saints. She loved visiting New Orleans to see her dear friends there.

Her daughter Linda was blessed to have been able to move in with her for the last five years so that Mickey could once again take care of her. In addition, Mickey was a "substitute mom" to so many for over 75 years.

Mickey was an independent, fun-loving, and easy-going woman who loved her family, her friends, and her God. A week before her death, she fell and sailed through a successful shoulder operation. She gamely began rehab but then found herself getting tired. She decided to head home - to the house where John and Sam had both died peacefully, and on to her heavenly home. Mickey Darrough died peacefully at home and in her own bed, as family took turns saying "goodbye for now" to her.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Santi; two sisters Irene Olive Fraunfelder, and Bea Wulf; three stepchildren Jan (Ralph) Johnson, Kay Semple, and Bob Darrough and their children; a whole bunch of nieces and nephews and their children's children – all of whom called their "Aunt Mick" a special lady; and countless friends, good neighbors, and a legacy of love and laughter.

While Mickey's daughter Linda has always said her obituary would state "in lieu of good causes, please send flowers," in this case memorials in honor of Mickey Santi Darrough may be made to the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery (Aurora County, S.D.); the Woodbury County Democrats; St. Augustine Church (New Orleans, La.); Mary Queen of Peace (Sioux City); Siouxland Public Media; or to the family to bundle for upkeep of St. Boniface Church and its grounds.