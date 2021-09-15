Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
Mike could always make you smile and laugh and always there to help out his friends. He will be missed and he will always be in our memories.
Lashanna
Friend
September 18, 2021
I had so much fun with him years ago and he would do anything for a friend
Herbie
September 15, 2021
Always love to visit with him,He was always a great friend a lot great times were with him and Shaun.I saw him and Shaun Gill at Walmart and they came up behind me and freaked me out that a couple months ago they said they were buying necessities.
Annie Harvey
Friend
September 15, 2021
Such a funny guy. Will miss seeing him at the Huddle. So sorry to his family and friends.