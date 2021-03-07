Mike McTaggart

Beemer, Neb.

Mike McTaggart, 80, of Beemer, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer with Fr. Vincent Sunguti as celebrant. Military Honors will follow mass at the church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery at Emerson, Neb., following a luncheon at the Beemer Ballroom. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today, with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 5 p.m., and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements. Masks will be required to be worn while attending the visitation and funeral. The service on Monday will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

He is survived by his wife Virginia (Jeanie) McTaggart of Beemer; siblings Mary and Tom McCarthy of Sarasota, Fla., Sr. Margaret McTaggart of Chicago, Ill., Pat McTaggart of Lakeside, Fla., Jack and Theresa McTaggart of Emerson, Barb and Don Mueller of Earling, Iowa, and Bill and Janelle McTaggart of Hartington, Neb.; in-laws Dorothy Mendlik of Dennison, Iowa, Virgil and Rita Oligmueller of Jackson, Neb., and Bernie Oligmueller of West Point, Neb.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Thomas V. and Marie McTaggart; stepson Doug Temple; brothers Thomas and Daniel McTaggart; and in-laws Beata and Tom Prinz, Francis Oligmueller, and Richard Mendlik.