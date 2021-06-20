Mildred L. 'Milly' Tainter

Sergeant Bluff

Mildred L. "Milly" Tainter, 94, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her residence, Floyd Place.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Shepherd of Peace Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mildred "Milly" Louise Tainter was born March 26, 1927, on the family farm of her Danish parents Fred and Luella Godfredson, in Sergeant Bluff. She attended Sergeant Bluff High School, graduating in 1945. Milly loved her life on the farm, horseback riding, and playing basketball in high school. Milly met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Tainter at a big band dance at Morningside College in 1946, and two years later they were married.

Dick and Milly reopened Dick's father's business, Tainter Brothers Dry Goods in Sioux City, as full partners after the business was flooded out in 1953. After many years, they sold the business and moved to Corona, Calif., for their retirement years. Milly and Dick loved dancing, spending time in Okoboji with friends, and entertaining her family with dinner parties that always included champagne and strawberries.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Laurel) Tainter of Sergeant Bluff, Terri (George) Graham of Madison, Wis., and Anthony (Donna) Tainter of Chandler, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Tainter; parents; daughter, Tracie Tainter; grandson, Isaac Temple; and siblings, Margaret DuPuy, Francis Filler, and Fred Godfredson.