Mildred L. "Milly" Tainter
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Mildred L. 'Milly' Tainter

Sergeant Bluff

Mildred L. "Milly" Tainter, 94, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her residence, Floyd Place.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Shepherd of Peace Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mildred "Milly" Louise Tainter was born March 26, 1927, on the family farm of her Danish parents Fred and Luella Godfredson, in Sergeant Bluff. She attended Sergeant Bluff High School, graduating in 1945. Milly loved her life on the farm, horseback riding, and playing basketball in high school. Milly met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Tainter at a big band dance at Morningside College in 1946, and two years later they were married.

Dick and Milly reopened Dick's father's business, Tainter Brothers Dry Goods in Sioux City, as full partners after the business was flooded out in 1953. After many years, they sold the business and moved to Corona, Calif., for their retirement years. Milly and Dick loved dancing, spending time in Okoboji with friends, and entertaining her family with dinner parties that always included champagne and strawberries.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Laurel) Tainter of Sergeant Bluff, Terri (George) Graham of Madison, Wis., and Anthony (Donna) Tainter of Chandler, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Tainter; parents; daughter, Tracie Tainter; grandson, Isaac Temple; and siblings, Margaret DuPuy, Francis Filler, and Fred Godfredson.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church
IA
Jun
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to all of the Tainter family. The memories I have of growing up with you all and your loving family will forever be with me. Your mom and dad always so gracious. Millie a kind loving ..classy lady. She dressed to the 9th and always made a statement. She was a good wife and mother. The reunion of your Mom Dad and Traci will be wonderful! .. Dancing in the stars for sure! Love you all!
Tawnya Oneill
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Tom, Terry and Tony, I am so sorry to see in the Sioux City Journal the notice of your dear, dear Mom's passing. She was such a fun and lovely lady and a longtime dear friend of my late mom and dad, Donna and Tom Clary of Sergeant Bluff. My sympathy and prayers are with you and your cousin Jody who is a dear friend of mine. Millie's spirit is flying free! - Chris
Christine Clary Ryland
Friend
June 21, 2021
