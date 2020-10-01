Miles S. Kimmel

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Miles S. Kimmel, 74, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, after a long illness went home to heaven on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. today in Omaha National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; a son, John Kimmel; a sister, Carole (Don) Pitts; a brother, Charlie (Jeanette) Noel; brothers-in-law, John R, Doug (Jan) and Dan Tutty; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and uncle, Ronnie.

He was preceded in death his parents, Charles and Antonette.