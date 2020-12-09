Milton E. Sorenson

Sioux City

Milton E. Sorenson, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday Dec. 5, 2020.

Per his family's wishes, Milton will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Milton Eugene Sorenson was born Thursday, June 21, 1934 to Milton P. Sorenson and Edna G. (Wofford) in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in Sioux City, attending Sioux City public schools.

He proudly joined the United States Navy on Sept. 6, 1951 ending his service June 1, 1955 with the rank of P.O. 3rd Class. He was honored to serve his country during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy Occupation Medal.

Milton married his sweetheart, Leota Kuehl, on De. 26, 1954 in Blencoe, Iowa. Together they raised three sons, Michael, Mitchell and Marvin.

Milton supported his family as a truck driver and worked for the Sioux City Bus Department before retiring.

Milton is survived by his wife, Leota; sons, Michael and Mitchell (Sue); and grandchildren, Lauren, Anna, and Austin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Marvin.