To: Misty's Sister, Suzy Prichard & her husband & side Prichard family: Sorry for your lovely Loss sister Misty P. very deepest sympathy of your sister Misty is wonderful and sweet person, and she always good laughter with us older classmates from Everrett School in grown up in town in Sioux City, Iowa and with our great Teachers, Ms. Peg Bayles and Ms. Susan Hefley Shepler and our great deaf friends, Angie Delts, Di Beverly, Angela Wambold, and Nicole Emery, Jenna Grant and I were really misses her so much and we had a great memories went to trip Tenn, South Carolina and fun to see the beaches with Ms. Hefley and went to see visiting Ms. Peg Bayless in town Hastings, NE of great time at Kool Aid Days was wonderful time last time was with her two weeks ago of Aug. 20 to 21, 2021. Misty Had a fun times with us our classmates. Peaceful in Heaven, dear friend Misty! We Love You all in our hearts! God Bless you and your side Prichard Family. :)

Lisa Rys-Jones & Leon French from Prague, NE Friend September 8, 2021