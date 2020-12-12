Menu
Monte E. Fischer
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Monte E. Fischer

Sioux City

Monte E. Fischer, 68, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Deacon Bruce Chartier officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Avilla, Ind. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, at the funeral home, with 15 people or less proclamation guidelines being honored. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Monte was born on Nov. 23, 1952, in Kendleville, Ind., to Dale and Agatha (Truelove) Fischer. Monte worked as a diesel mechanic and welder as well as owning his gun shop where he made custom guns. He was a Master Gunsmith and dealer. Monte was also an ordained minister.

In December of 1971, Monte married Eva Clark. To this union, Lee Thomas Christopher was born.

Monte was an avid outdoorsman, a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had many passions in life; however, his greatest passion was for his fellow human being. Monte was quick-witted and a humorous story-teller.

Monte is survived by his son, Lee Fischer (Carol Fickett); granddaughter, Kristen McDonald Fischer; great-grandchildren; brothers, as well as several nieces and nephews; along with those who adopted him. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street, Avilla, IN
Dec
19
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St Marys Catholic Cemetery
540 N Main St, Avilla, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Money you were a very true friend we went through a lot together you taught me a lot and I'll never forget you taught me how to be a true friend rest in peace my friend till we meet again
Harlan Harris
December 12, 2020
I will always fondly remember Monte, he was definitely one of a kind. May he Rest In Peace.
Dan Risner
December 12, 2020
