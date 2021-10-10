Menu
Myron and Alice Pickering
FUNERAL HOME
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA

Myron and Alice Pickering

Bondurant, Iowa

Myron E. Pickering, 88, and Alice Pickering, 86, of Bondurant died peacefully within hours of each other at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa of Covid-19. Myron died on Sept. 25, 2021; and Alice died on Sept. 26, 2021.

Celebration of Lives will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Altoona United Methodist Church in Altoona, Iowa. A visitation with family present will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Because of the Covid Pandemic, masks will be required at all times during the visitation and service. Those who cannot attend the visitation or service or do not wish to wear a mask at the visitation or service are welcome to watch the virtual service provided at https://www.youtube.com/user/AltoonaUnited.

Survivors of Myron and Alice include their children, Cynthia Pickering of Altoona; Joy (Roger) Caudron of Sioux City and Lori Evans of Norwoodville; granddaughter, Rhiannon (David) Killmer and their children Jasminn (David) Dawson and their daughter, Penny, Jayd (Daniel) Holzhauser, Jordan Killmer and Jeremiah Killmer; granddaughter, Ashley Evans and her son, Jensen; great-granddaughters, Darcee Outland and her son, Griffin, Hannah Cooper, Lilly Sifuentes and Carmen Sifuentes and their mother, Jessica Sifuentes who was grandson Jamie Outland's fianceé; and Alice's sisters, Lucille Lillard and Pauline (Dick) Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by their parents; Myron's seven brothers and three sisters; three of Alice's sisters; their son, Paul Pickering, and their grandson, Jamie Outland.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Altoona United Methodist Church and the Alzheimer's Association of Iowa.

www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Altoona United Methodist Church
Altoona, IA
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Altoona United Methodist Church
Altoona, IA
2 Entries
Local Union
October 13, 2021
With hearfelt sympathy on the passing of your mother and father. May the good memories see you through the difficult times ahead; our thoughts are with Joy, Roger and all the family. Our deepest sympathy, Pascale and Guy from France
Pascale and Guy Rauch (France)
Other
October 12, 2021
