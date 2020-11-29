Nancy Eileen Peterson

Sioux City

Nancy Eileen Peterson, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. There will be a private family graveside service on Thursday at the Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring or Summer when more friends and family can gather. Updated information, when the date will be announced, and online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nancy was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Sioux City, to Clifford and Eileen Peterson, who preceded her in death.

Nancy was a registered nurse and spent her career at several hospitals in Sioux City, Kansas City, and Chicago. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1959, following that with nursing training at the St. Joseph School on Nursing in Sioux City, graduating in 1962. Nancy had a service heart and deeply cared for her patients and co-workers.

Nancy was the life of the party. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family. She loved celebrating the holidays…all the holidays and was always decorating to spread the joy. She especially loved her nieces and nephews and made it a point to spoil them especially when their parents weren't around. Something about bridge mix, chocolates, and lipstick.

Nancy also loved to travel, she and friends enjoyed their cabin time at Lake Okoboji; but she really enjoyed her trips to Florida, Hawaii, Germany, and Spain. Nancy also had a thing about her cars; always wanting to have a fancy sports car, but was stuck in her Dad's Buick mentality.

Nancy is survived by her son, Mike (Lark Gray) Foley of Chicago, Ill.; a son she gave up for adoption in 1965 and was reunited with in July of 2019; her sister and caregiver, Kris (Steve) Shults of Sioux City; brother, John (Nancy) Peterson of Ankeny, Iowa; her nieces, Karissa (Jon) Warkentin of Waterhen, Canada, and Jenna (Colin) Peterson-Riley of Overland Park, Kan.; nephews, Tom (Rhonda) Shults of Ankeny, and Ethan (Cassie) August of Glendale, Calif.; and seven great nephews and four great nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Holy Spirit Retirement Home, where Nancy lived the later part of her life.

The family is forever grateful for the caregivers at Holy Spirit and Hospice of Siouxland for the wonderful care provided as she endured the debilitating effects of Dementia.