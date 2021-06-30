Nancy Kooima

Rock Valley, Iowa

Nancy Kooima, 103, of Rock Valley, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at First Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy is survived by four sons, Bob (Kit) Kooima of Rock Valley, Jim (Margene) Kooima of Rock Valley, Gawin (Wanda) Kooima of Sioux Center, and Brian Kooima of Rock Valley; daughter, Faye (Clarence) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, Calif.; son-in-law, Henry (Irene) Ter Wee of Larchwood, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.