Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Kooima
FUNERAL HOME
Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley
1704 15th St
Rock Valley, IA

Nancy Kooima

Rock Valley, Iowa

Nancy Kooima, 103, of Rock Valley, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at First Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy is survived by four sons, Bob (Kit) Kooima of Rock Valley, Jim (Margene) Kooima of Rock Valley, Gawin (Wanda) Kooima of Sioux Center, and Brian Kooima of Rock Valley; daughter, Faye (Clarence) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, Calif.; son-in-law, Henry (Irene) Ter Wee of Larchwood, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley
1704 15th St, Rock Valley, IA
Jul
1
Service
10:30a.m.
First Christian Reformed Church
Rock Valley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Porter Funeral Home - Rock Valley.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.