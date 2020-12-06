Nancy Autumn (nee) McClure

Sioux City

Nancy Autumn (nee) McClure, of Sioux City, loving sister, aunt, great aunt, and a friend, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, five days before her 66th birthday.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nancy was born Dec. 6, 1954, to parents Eugene and Bernadine McClure in Sioux City, Iowa. Nancy graduated from West High School in 1972.

Nancy moved to Florida and worked for the Container Corporation for 15 years, becoming one of the first women to be promoted to an upper-level position back in the early '70s.

In 1987, she retired early (due to injuries) to move back home and help her parents. Nancy took care of her mother for over 25 years after her father passed. Nancy worked part-time for Subway Sandwich shop for over 25 years.

Nancy was a member of Sioux City First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed attending church, and after church every Sunday would go to lunch with her friend, Mavis.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends and having Kenneth read to her for endless hours, she loved going to the movies, watching old western shows, she loved traveling and was an excellent cook. Her pasta and chili were amazing.

Nancy is survived by the love of her life Kenneth McCollum; her sisters, Sally Oden, Janet (Paul) Wiig and Susan (David) Smith; brothers, Jim (Jeanne) and Doug (Angela) McClure; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Eugene; mother, Bernadine; sisters, Julie and Mary; and brother-in-law, Hank Oden.

Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.