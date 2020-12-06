Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy McClure
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Nancy Autumn (nee) McClure

Sioux City

Nancy Autumn (nee) McClure, of Sioux City, loving sister, aunt, great aunt, and a friend, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, five days before her 66th birthday.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nancy was born Dec. 6, 1954, to parents Eugene and Bernadine McClure in Sioux City, Iowa. Nancy graduated from West High School in 1972.

Nancy moved to Florida and worked for the Container Corporation for 15 years, becoming one of the first women to be promoted to an upper-level position back in the early '70s.

In 1987, she retired early (due to injuries) to move back home and help her parents. Nancy took care of her mother for over 25 years after her father passed. Nancy worked part-time for Subway Sandwich shop for over 25 years.

Nancy was a member of Sioux City First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed attending church, and after church every Sunday would go to lunch with her friend, Mavis.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends and having Kenneth read to her for endless hours, she loved going to the movies, watching old western shows, she loved traveling and was an excellent cook. Her pasta and chili were amazing.

Nancy is survived by the love of her life Kenneth McCollum; her sisters, Sally Oden, Janet (Paul) Wiig and Susan (David) Smith; brothers, Jim (Jeanne) and Doug (Angela) McClure; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Eugene; mother, Bernadine; sisters, Julie and Mary; and brother-in-law, Hank Oden.

Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.