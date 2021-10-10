Menu
Nanette Swanson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Nanette Swanson

Pueblo, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Nanette Swanson, 95, of Pueblo, Colo., formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Nanette was born the daughter of Donald and Jessie (Wolfe) Lee on Oct. 21, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn. Nanette married Arthur Swanson on May 6, 1950.They enjoyed 61 years together. Arthur passed away in 2011.

She worked for Roberts Dairy and Goodwill and volunteered for Catholic Charities for many years.

Nanette enjoyed reading and cooking and entertaining her family at their lake home at McCook Lake. She was a wonderful caregiver to her mother in her later years. She also enjoyed playing cards and being active in card club.

Nanette is survived by her sons, Steve Swanson of Albuquerque, N.M., Lee (Joyce) Swanson of Sioux City, and Brian (Claudia) Swanson of Castle Rock, Colo.; sister, Nancy Jaspers; grandchildren, Melissa Swanson, Matt (Megan) Swanson, Jake (Jessyca) Swanson, and Kevin Swanson; great-grandsons, Lucas, Ezekiel, and James; and special friends, Jim and Sue Newman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; sister, Ann; and brother, Duane.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
Oct
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
