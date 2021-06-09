Your mom was a beautiful person inside and out. I remember my folks (Jack & Wilma) taking us to your mom and dad's house so they could play cards and the guys could drink a couple of beverages. It was a friendship of the two couples that lasted a long, long time. Though my dad died clear back in 1974, I remember him and your dad getting into some fun trouble and our moms taking good care of us kids. You and my mom shared the same birthday -- April 23 -- and I know they shared many birthdays in the earlier years together having fun. Wanda, you had given our family a very sweet sympathy card when mom passed in 2018. All of what you wrote is now given to your family of the passing of Natalie. She is a special lady and I'm sure that mom looked her up immediately as she passed into heaven's doors! Our sympathy to you. There are great smiles and memories thinking back on the Sheveland and Lockwood friendship.

Jolene Lockwood Byington

Jolene Byington Friend June 9, 2021