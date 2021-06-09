My deepest condolences to the entire family. I am the granddaughter of Ken and Evelyn Small, daughter of Joceyle. I used to come visit your house as a child and your Mom was very kind. Your house was bustling with fun and I have fond memories. Deepest condolences for your loss.
Stacey Elam
Neighbor
June 29, 2021
To the family of Natalie: I am so sorry to read that Natalie has passed away. I remember Natalie and her siblings Sharon and Rod and her parents Dottie and Marion Brown. My mom Ella (Nielsen) Gray was friends with Dottie. When mom went to visit your mom at your house below the hill in Vermillion, us kids got to go with. I was told that Natalie came to my Grandma Clara Nielsen's funeral and lunch when grandma passed away. I hadn't seen Natalie in many years, so I didn't recognize her. You are in my thoughts. Angie (Gray) Ladner
Angie (Gray) Ladner
Acquaintance
June 20, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to all of Natalie’s family, friends and loved ones.
Rhonda & Mike Hawks
Friend
June 11, 2021
Your mom was a beautiful person inside and out. I remember my folks (Jack & Wilma) taking us to your mom and dad's house so they could play cards and the guys could drink a couple of beverages. It was a friendship of the two couples that lasted a long, long time. Though my dad died clear back in 1974, I remember him and your dad getting into some fun trouble and our moms taking good care of us kids. You and my mom shared the same birthday -- April 23 -- and I know they shared many birthdays in the earlier years together having fun. Wanda, you had given our family a very sweet sympathy card when mom passed in 2018. All of what you wrote is now given to your family of the passing of Natalie. She is a special lady and I'm sure that mom looked her up immediately as she passed into heaven's doors! Our sympathy to you. There are great smiles and memories thinking back on the Sheveland and Lockwood friendship. Jolene Lockwood Byington
Jolene Byington
Friend
June 9, 2021
I have so many beautiful memories of Natalie to treasure. Am sending heartfelt sympathy to her family of which she was so proud. Her cousin..Renee
Renee Faine
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to read this, my sympathy to the family.
Kerry Heeren
Acquaintance
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.