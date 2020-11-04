Neal N. Hanson

Boyden, Iowa

Neal N. Hanson, 75, of Boyden, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sanford Sheldon Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa.

Private family services will be Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Center, Iowa, with the Rev. Katherine Russell officiating. Burial will be Friday in Jordan Township Cemetery near Soldier, Iowa, with military honors by the Ute VFW Post 5606, Ute American Legion AABY Post 442 and Charter Oak American Legion Post 66. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vanderploegfunerals.com.

Neal Norman Hanson was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of Norman and Alma (Diddy) Hanson. He grew up in the Moorhead, Iowa area, where he graduated in the first class at East Monona Consolidated High School in Moorhead. After high school, he attended Iowa State University for a year, he then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968.

On June 9, 1967, he was united in marriage to Karen Bergstrom at Soldier Country. After his discharge from the service, he came back to the Moorhead area and attended Dana College in Blair, Neb. The couple lived in Moorhead, where Neal volunteered as an EMT and worked in banking as a loan officer and day-to-day operations. He first worked at the Moorhead State Bank, then Farmers Savings in Boyden, State Bank in Hull, Iowa until his retirement in 2004. To keep busy after his retirement, he worked for the Farmers Co-op in Boyden.

Neal was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Center. He served on past church boards as president and treasurer and was active in Bible study. He was a member of the American Legion William Munster Post 272 in Boyden and a past member of the Moorhead American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, camping, watching basketball games, and traveling. His favorite trip was to Norway and Sweden. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Neal is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; their two daughters, Emily (Jonathan) Meyer of South Shore, S.D., and Marit (Lee) Patten of Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Rachel and Isaac Meyer, and Henry and Sadie Patten; a sister, Marlys Hanson of Omaha; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Bergstrom of Logan, Iowa, and Cyndi Sanders of Amarillo, Texas; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.