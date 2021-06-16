Neal D. Pitts

South Sioux City

Neal D. Pitts, 77, of South Sioux City passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Neal was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Nathaniel and Edith (Klinborg) Pitts. He graduated from South Sioux City High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was sent to Vietnam for a tour of duty. Neal married Karen Sakariason in 1976. The couple later divorced and remained good friends. Neal retired from the 185th Fighter Wing in 1998 and then worked for Briar Cliff Security for ten years.

Neal was an avid bowler. This included bowling a perfect 300 at Harmony Lanes. He served on the National Bowling Association for over 20 year and served as President in 1981-1982. Neal's other hobbies included fishing trips, golf, classic cars, and traveling anytime he had the chance. He had a quiet but wicked sense of humor and loved a good prank. Most importantly, Neal loved his family and friends. His grandchildren were his everything. He never missed any activity, where he doubled as the "unofficial photographer."

He is survived by his children Karisa (Joel) Foix of Sioux City, Kelly Pitts of Sioux City, and Nathan "Nate" (Missy) Pitts of Hinton, Iowa; grandchildren Riley Foix, Chase Foix, Stella VonderLieth, Nate Pitts Jr., and Eric Pitts; siblings Judy (Joel) Hutchins, Susan (Jim) Quinn, Craig (Barb) Pitts, Gary (Vickie) Pitts, Theresa Saltsgiver, Chris Pitts, and Dawna Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Charlie.