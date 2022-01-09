Neil Curtis Deibert

Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Neil Curtis Deibert, 67 of Council Bluffs and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Dec, 31, 2021 at his residence with his wife Janice by his side.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Neil was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Sioux City; he was the son of John H. and Joan E. (Penn) Deibert. Neil grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1973 and completed two years at Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

Neil worked for Old Home Bakery and Wonder Bread in Sioux City until they closed. He moved to Council Bluffs and worked as a mutual teller for Bluffs Run for ten years. He also worked for ten years as a custodian for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Neil then became self-employed and contracted his own cleaning accounts.

On Sept. 17, 1988, Neil married Janice M. Bobier in South Sioux City. The couple lived in Council Bluffs.

He is survived by his wife Janice M. Deibert of Council Bluffs; mother-in-law Phyllis Bobier of South Sioux City; three brothers-in-law David (Becky) Bobier of Quincy, Ill., Kenny (Lanae) Bobier of Sioux City, and Craig (Cathy) Bobier of Westfield, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Neil was preceded in death by his father John Deibert; mother and stepfather Joan and Don Rowse; aunt Patsy Loftus.