Nelda 'Rae' (Wightman) Kugler

Wayne, Neb.

Nelda "Rae" (Wightman) Kugler, 86, of Wayne passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne, with the Revs. William Koeber, Jim Splitt, and Deb. Valentine officiating. Internment will be at later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required at the service and visitation. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Our-Savior-Lutheran-Church-Wayne-NE-ELCA.

Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Oakland, Iowa, to Leland and Ruth (Maskell) Wightman. She attended elementary school in Oakland through the 5th grade. In 1952, she graduated from Mapleton, Iowa, Consolidated School and attended Wayne State College from 1953 to 1955.

Nelda Rae married William "Bill" Kugler on Oct. 2, 1955, at St. John's Methodist-Episcopal Church in Mapleton. She was employed as Deputy County Recorder in Onawa, Iowa, and later as the Secretary to the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wayne State College until retiring in 1994. During that time, Rae attained her Certified Educational Office Employee Certification. Rae was a past member of Rainbow Girls (received Grand Cross of Color) and Kappa Pi Honorary.

She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she served on WELCA (past Officer), as a Luther League Sponsor, Easter Pageant Director, Organist, Pianist, and Choir member. Rae served on the Lutheran Campus Ministry Board, Live and Learn Extension Club (local and county office), PEO Chapter AZ (past officer), WEOPA/NEOPA (Professional Office Personnel Association) past local President, State Officer, and National member, and the Genealogy Society of Wayne County (past President and Officer).

Nelda Rae is survived by her husband, William "Bill;" daughters, Kim (Scott) Kraemaer of Tulsa, Okla., and Kara (Melanie) Kugler-Wright of Lincoln, Neb.; granddaughter, Lauren Rae Kraemaer; brothers, Rodney Wightman and Richard (Virginia) Wightman; sister, Logene (Ray) Anderson; sister-in-law, Irma Jean Wightman; nieces and nephews.

Nelda Rae was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Wightman and Bruce Wightman; in-laws, Henry and Margaret Kugler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Robert Panter, Marian and Eugene Perry, and Dorothy Wightman; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Erisman.

Rae's smile was her trademark.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nelda Rae Kugler Friends of Music Scholarship-Wayne State College, or The Alzheimer's foundation.