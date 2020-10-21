Nellie Stricker

Sioux City

Nellie (Streeter) Stricker, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

She is survived by sisters, Irene Heck and Violet Anderson of Omaha; stepson, Steven (Carin) Stricker of Blue Springs, Mo.; granddaughter, Missy (Melissa) Grant-Sedillo; great-grandson, Tavon of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Stricker; son, Richard Stricker Jr.; stepson, Sanford Stricker; parents; five brothers; and two sisters.