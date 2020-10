My sincere condolences to the entire Hubert Family! You are all in my thoughts and prayers =•=O When I was living in Victors house in Salix I would visit with your Mom and Nick a lot He was always such a nice man He always wanted to show me something that he was either working on or invented I remember he had a solar hot dog cooker and he was showing everyone how it worked at some family gathering we had at Shawn and Michon He also gave me some cassettes of his that he had I cant remember if it was his or Tonys but I think it had a picture of the Salix water tower and a song about a train =‚ ??? He will be missed Love you all dearly =•=—

Michelle Bakke October 14, 2020