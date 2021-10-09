Nicholas Edward Zarkos

Sergeant Bluff

Nicholas Edward Zarkos, 91, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Pastor B.J. Van Kalsbeek officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, also at the chapel. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nick was born July 5, 1930, in New Haven, Conn., the son of Nicholas and Marion Zarkos. He was raised in West Haven, Conn., and graduated from West Haven High School in1948. He then went on to attend Drake University in Des Moines and graduated in 1952.

Nick served his country in the U.S. Army working in the Chief of Staff office at the Pentagon. On June 27, 1954, he married Norma Jean Fowler in Des Moines. To this union, two children were born. Norma preceded him in death in 2014. He retired from WIT in 1998 where he was the Economic Development Director, a position he thoroughly enjoyed.

Nick lived most his life in Iowa, residing in Sergeant Bluff for the last 37 years. He was active and outgoing up to his passing. His greatest passion was the Sioux City Bridge Club; both he and Norma were longtime members. They very much enjoyed the club, its members, and the game of bridge.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Pam (Arlan) Petersen of Bancroft, Neb., and Rick (Chris) Zarkos of Sergeant Bluff; grandson, Brad (Shay) Petersen of Bancroft; great-granddaughters, Millie and Mabel Petersen; brother-in-law, Jim Goodhue of Carlisle, Iowa; sister-in-law, Pat Haddad of Allentown, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Harry; sister, Anne; sister-in-law, Nadine Goodhue; and brother-in-law, Ernie Haddad.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103.