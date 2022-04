Nora Jane (Norby) Parr

Castana, Iowa

75, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. Service: March 20, 10:30 a.m., Soldier Lutheran Church, Soldier, Iowa. (Social distancing and masks required at both services.) Burial: Jordan Township Cemetery, Soldier, with husband, Donald. Visitation: March 19, 5 to 7 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa.