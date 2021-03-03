Norma L. Hegg

Sioux City

Norma L. Hegg, 91, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church with Rev. Jon Gerdts officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Those wishing to participate virtually for the service may do so by following this link: https://youtu.be/a0sOvNrYNEA. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Norma was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Lawton, Iowa, the daughter of Ludwig and Mabel (Hedlund) Johnson. She married William L. Hegg. Norma worked as a bookkeeper for Sioux City Motor Express and Speedway Transportation. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and traveling, but her greatest love was spending time with her family. Norma was a lifetime member of Morningside Lutheran Church and involved in the VASA Organization.

She is survived by her children Jeffrey Hegg (Celeste Nash) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Danny Hegg of Sioux City, Nancy (Michael) Hefner of Johnston, Iowa, Lisa (Rusty) Soole of Sioux City, and stepson Jim (Sherry) Hegg of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren Travis, David, Melissa, Angela, Patricia, David, Gregory, Jodi, Jon, Justin, Amanda, Kristi, and Greg; and 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Eldon Johnson; sister Eunice (Hershel) Owens; stepdaughter Debby Brasher; and grandson Timothy James Hegg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards Morningside Lutheran Church or Hospice of Siouxland in Norma's memory.