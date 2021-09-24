Menu
Norma L. King
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Norma L. King

Sioux City

Norma L. King, 83, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue. Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with burial in Grant Township Cemetery near Rodney, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Norma Laverne Hewitt, the daughter of Claire and Josephine (Ferdig) Hewitt, was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Rodney. She graduated from Smithland High School in 1956.

On June 6, 1959, Norma was united in marriage with Jay King. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Hirschbach Transportation, Sherman Produce, and then retiring from Winer and Associates in McCook Lake, S.D.

Norma is survived by her sons, Mark (Jacki) of Marshfield, Wis., and Jerry (Barb) of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jan (Lynda) Hewitt of Sergeant Bluff, and Joetta Burkhart of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jay.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Sioux City Humane Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Sep
27
Service
10:30a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
