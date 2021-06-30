Norman Dean Ashby

Sioux City

Norman Dean Ashby, 87, of Sioux City passed peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Sharing of Memories at 11 a.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Norman was born March 21, 1934, to Buford and Hazel (Feddersen) Ashby in Correctionville, Iowa. He served in the US Army. When he returned from military service, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Morningside College. He earned his Master's Degree from The University of Iowa and Doctorate Degree in Education from the University of South Dakota. He retired from the Sioux City School District after years of service including Principal at Riverside School and Food Service Director.

Norm married Corrine Arnold on July 7, 1956, in Oto, Iowa. They raised their four children in Sioux City, living over 50 years in a wonderful neighborhood. Their life together was kept busy with numerous sporting events and activities, game nights, and loving their grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork, home improvement projects, going to coffee with "the guys," and spending time with his wife and best friend, Corrine. He was a family man and was always helping his children and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Corrine; sons Brad (Diane), and Jeff (Marty); daughters Kim (Mike Mounts) and Kelley (Kate); seven grandchildren Alyson Sievers, Jason (Kristin) and Sarah Ashby, Sydney and Sophia Ashby, and Melissa (Cole Johnson) and Wyatt (Lexi) Mounts; two great-grandsons Everett and Nolan Ashby; brother, Marlin (Pauline); and sisters-in-law, Judy (John Mayberry), and Mary Ann Ashby.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron; and many aunts and uncles.

Per his request, his body has been donated to the University of South Dakota College of Medicine to help continue his life's passion for education.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to LifeServe Blood Center by mailing a check payable to LifeServe Blood Center to LifeServe Blood Center Attention: Accounting 431 E Locust St. Des Moines, IA 50309 or online at http://bit.ly/LSdonation or to Special Olympics – Iowa by mailing a check to Special Olympics Iowa 551 SE Dovetail Rd. PO Box 620 Grimes, IA 50111 or online at http://www.soiowa.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gifts/. Donations can also be made to any charity of your choice in memory of Norman Ashby.