Norman Jensen

Sibley, Iowa

Norman Jensen, 88, of Sibley died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Country View Manor in Sibley.

A private family service was held at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley with Reverend Terry Simm, officiating. Burial followed in the Holman Township Cemetery at Sibley.

Norman Jennings Jensen was born on Sep. 21, 1932, in Grant Township, Monona County, Iowa, the son of Einar and Myrle (Hoxie) Jensen. He grew up in the Rodney and Smithland, Iowa area and later graduated from the Smithland High School in 1950.

On Dec. 12, 1950, Norman was united in marriage to Bernice B. Wise in Smithland, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Linda, Bruce, and Brad. The couple made their home in the Smithland and Rodney area. While living there he worked construction, farmed, and worked for a battery company in Sioux City for a time.

In 1960, they moved to Sibley, and Norman started and managed an auto parts store for a company. After seven years as a manager, he bought the United Wholesalers building and made it Jensen Auto Supply, where he owned and operated it for 28 years retiring in September of 1995.

Norman and his wife enjoyed camping, wintering in Texas, and he liked to go to auctions and started collecting old hammers and fixing them.

After being in the hospital in November of 2020, he moved into Country View Manor in Sibley, where he passed away.

Norman is survived by his three children, Linda (Ron) Bosma of Ocheyedan, Iowa, Bruce (Kate) Jensen of Cleveland, Ga., and Brad (Sandy) Jensen of Sibley; 12 grandchildren, Melanie (Brad) Hellinga, Tim (Kelli) Bosma, Laura (Brad) De Kruyf, Melissa (Mark) Crawford, Tom (Tracy) Bosma, Gabe Bosma (Mary Luna), Ashley (Anthony) Mauseth, Natalie Jensen (Jeff Hager), Michael Jensen (Lauren Polk), Kari (James) Wasmund, Kristi Ackerman and Kelby (Sarah) Jensen; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friend, Marion Groseth of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; two brothers, one in infancy and Robert Jensen; sister, June Wells; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Jensen.