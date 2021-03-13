Menu
Oina M. Vander Feen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Porter Funeral Home - Hawarden
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA

Oina M. Vander Feen

Hawarden, Iowa

Oina M. Vander Feen, 88, of Hawarden passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, in Hawarden with Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at the church. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhones.com.

Oina M. Vander Feen was born June 25, 1932, on a farm near LeMars, Iowa, the daughter of Eldo and Isabella (Thomas) Baack. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in LeMars. She lived there until she was six years old. She then moved to Milford, Iowa with her family where her parents opened their first café. She was confirmed at First Lutheran church in Milford on May 30, 1948.

Later, the family moved to Merrill, Iowa, where her parents opened a second café. The family stayed there for several years before moving back to Milford when Oina was around 15 years old. She graduated from Milford High School in 1950. After graduation, Oina went to work for the telephone company in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She took the position of secretary for the Superintendent of the Milford School System, for a few years. Oina then moved to LeMars and worked at the Rexall Drug Store for several more years.

After a visit with her parents to see relatives in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Oina decided to move to that area. She took a job there with Preway working in the office. In 1960, she moved back to Iowa to help her mother run a café in Ireton, Iowa.

Oina married Wayne Vander Feen at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton on Sept. 10, 1961. She joined him and his three children, Sandra, David, and Teresa on the farm near Ireton. Oina and Wayne had two more sons, Warren and Evan. They lived on the farm until 1999 when they moved to Hawarden, Iowa. Oina worked at the Hawarden Hospital for almost 12 years after moving to town.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, Ladies Aid, and Lamplighters. Oina enjoyed crossword puzzles, putting together puzzles with family, cooking, keeping a clean house, watching West Sioux Athletics, and enjoying a beer and hamburger with Grandma Lo after church.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Lerdal of Hawarden, and Teresa McPherson and her partner Brad of Hawarden; three sons, David, Warren and wife Joey, and Evan and wife Jill, all of Hawarden; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Oina was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne on Aug. 7, 2008; two brothers, Orville and Emory; two sisters, Connie Baker and Pat Tammen; granddaughter, Amanda; and great-granddaughter, Kalynn.

The family prefers memorials be directed to the Hawarden Meals On Wheels Program.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
LCMS, IA
Mar
14
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS
IA
Mar
15
Service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS
Hawarden , IA
Funeral services provided by:
Porter Funeral Home - Hawarden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your Mothers passing, may she Rest In Peace.
Darrell & Joellen Toben
March 9, 2022
Aunt Oina I hope you are in no pain and enjoying seeing your relatives who preceeded you to heaven. Love You, Your niece Bobbie (Connie's daughter)
Bobbie Trometer
Family
March 8, 2022
My sympathy to the family.
Joellen Toben
March 15, 2021
I believe that you are now with Mom and Grandma and Grandpa and Wayne. I hope you knew that you were greatly loved. Your Niece, Bobbie
Roberta Trometer
March 13, 2021
