Olympia Mary Currie

Odebolt, Iowa

Olympia Mary Currie, 95, of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt.

Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Odebolt Cemetery at Odebolt. Pastor Bill Crawford will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Olimpa "Olympia" Mary (Mikulicz) Currie was born on Dec. 17, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa, the oldest daughter of ethnic Polish immigrants, Josef and Stefania (Aleksandrowicz) Mikulicz. She attended Sioux City Public Schools, Hobson Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Junior High, and graduated from Sioux City Central High School "The Castle on the Hill" in January 1943.

Following the path of her dad, she worked at the Cudahy packing plant, a job she would have for the remainder of World War II.

In 1946, she decided to pursue her true ambition, to become a nurse. She applied late, but received a special exemption from the head nun, Sister LaSalette, to join the incoming class at the St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, a situation she would recall proudly all her life.

Olympia excelled in her training and received her Graduate Nurse diploma in May 1949. She completed her nursing residency in February 1950, passing her boards on May 16, 1950.

Soon after, her path took yet another course as she met the love of her life, John Stuart Currie, the older brother of one of her nursing school classmates. Stuart proposed to her on Valentine's Day 1952. They were united in marriage on May 28, 1952, in Sioux City. They made their home on the Currie farm in Cook Township north of Odebolt.

They were blessed with three children, Douglas, Stephanie, and John. She and Stuart enjoyed many happy years working together on their farm and watching their children grow, memories that are preserved forever in cherished 16mm movies and slides.

She enjoyed her flowers, her garden, and working at the Odebolt Community Fair. Her multi-layered salads and checkerboard birthday cakes were staples at family gatherings. She maintained her nursing license for most of her life, helping at the Ida Grove hospital and on blood drives in Odebolt.

Stuart passed away after a sudden illness in 1986. The following year, Olympia moved into Odebolt. Her meticulously maintained home was known for the best swept sidewalks in town, a task she did daily. She was an early riser who met the Sioux City Journal paperboy at the door each morning.

Her later years were dominated by her grandchildren's activities, concerts, sports, weddings and eventually great grandchildren. Olympia spent many early mornings before school supervising grandsons' basketball shoot-arounds. She was often the very first person at Bart Ogden Gymnasium in "her seat" for basketball games and was even named an honorary member of the O-A boys' basketball team.

Olympia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Odebolt for 68 years. There she served as Deacon, on the Mary Elizabeth Guild, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. The Catholic faith of her youth never left her as she religiously prayed the rosary every day, especially in her later years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Douglas (Mitzi) Currie of Polk City, Iowa, Stephanie Freeman (Les Spitzack) of Crystal River, Fla., and John (Laurie) Currie of Odebolt; her nine grandchildren, Angela (Brent) Greubel of Lee's Summit, Mo, Jeffrey Currie of Des Moines, Iowa, Brian (Jessica) Currie of Madrid, Iowa, Colin Currie of Moingona, Iowa, Daniel (Theresa) Etler of Shawnee, Kan., David (April) Etler of Gilbert, Iowa, Steven (Chelsey) Currie of Independence, Minn., Mark (Angie) Currie of Van Meter, Iowa, and David (Kelly) Currie of Odebolt; 12 great-grandchildren, Heidi and Hudson Greubel, Madeline and Mason Etler, Emma and Austin Etler, Kellen, Aaron, and Everett Currie, Elliott and Claire Currie, Jocelyn Currie; Olympia's younger sister, Janina (Jack) Johnson of Cherokee, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stuart Currie; her brothers, Ted, John, Leo and Stephen; and a sister Wanda.

Her family rejoices in her long life while also celebrating her ascension to Heaven and her long-awaited reunion with her beloved Stuart.