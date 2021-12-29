Menu
Orville J. Tapper
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boothby Funeral Home
207 E. Main St
Cherokee, IA

Orville J. Tapper

Marcus, Iowa

Orville J. Tapper, 95, of Marcus passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Marcus. Pastor Alan Cummins will officiate. Burial will be in the Marcus-Amherst Cemetery at Marcus. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Friday. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Orville was born on Dec. 3, 1926, to John and Lillian (Kallsen) Tapper in Preston Township, Plymouth County, Iowa. He attended Country School thru the eighth grade, graduating from Central High School in Le Mars in 1945. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1945, serving as a private 1st class for 18 months.

He was married on June 27, 1948, to Doloris LaOnne Nelson at Marcus; together they had three children, Kevin, Kimberly, and Kyle.

Orville worked as a farmer until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Marcus. Orville loved to go golfing, bowling, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Doloris Tapper of Marcus; three children Kevin Jay (JoAnne) Tapper of Quimby, Iowa, Kimberly Jaye (Jack) Couch of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Kyle Jon (Sandy) Tapper of Marcus; seven grandchildren Tim, Steven, Becky, Cory, Jacqueline, Shauna, and Gregory; nine great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jack, Harper, Kayleen, Andrew, Violette, Grey, Kylah, and Kinnick; and several nieces and nephews.

Orville is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Tapper; brothers Raymond (Arlene) Tapper and Lester Tapper; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Orlin Hein; nephews John Tapper, Bruce Hein, and Leslie Tapper.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boothby Funeral Home
207 E. Main St PO Box 1004, Cherokee, IA
Dec
31
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Marcus, IA
Dec
31
Service
10:30a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Marcus, IA
Boothby Funeral Home
