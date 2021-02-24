Otis M. Baker

Sergeant Bluff

Otis M. Baker III, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Services will begin 1 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 4th Street. Burial will follow at Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff. A reception will be held after the burial until 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Otis Morse Baker III was born on July 2, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., son of Otis and Maxine (Hipkins) Baker Jr. Otis graduated in 1952 from Lane Tech High School in Chicago at the age of 16. He joined the United States Air Force in 1953 and received an honorable discharge in 1975.

Otis married Maria Caroline Gray on Dec. 29, 1956, in Salix, Iowa. The couple had five children while stationed across the United States and in England. They would eventually settle in Maria's hometown of Sergeant Bluff.

Otis spent the early years of his military service as a jet engine technician. From 1965 to 1971, he was a flight engineer (the encyclopedia of the plane) on the C-141A jet transport. He flew all over the world, accruing 5,600 hours of flight time. Otis spent his final four years in the Air Force as a machinist. He retired as a decorated Master Sergeant.

His vast knowledge and experience led him to civilian employment as a domestic appliance technician working on all manner of machines. Otis also did computer repair and programming. He worked for a number of years at St. Luke's Hospital in the maintenance department before retirement.

Never one to sit around, Otis had a brilliant mind that was always on, and it was often on his hobbies. Tinkering from a young age, he spent many a faithful hour in his machine shop where he built scale model planes and live steam model locomotives. Otis often machined and milled every part of an engine right there in the shop or made a tool if he needed one. He flew his radio-controlled planes with buddies known as "The Fly Guys."

Otis was a big boy with toys who still enjoyed skipping, whistling and giggling. A track for some of his locomotives surrounds his home and shop where he was known to give train rides to neighborhood kids and daycare groups, teaching them how to safely operate the train.

Otis believed in a life of learning and loved to share his knowledge with the next generation. He also enjoyed traveling and took many treasured trips with his wife, making sure to see friends and family along the way.

Otis was a devoted son and husband. He cared for his mother in the final years of her life. Otis also showed an exceptional dedication to his beloved Maria throughout the progression of her Alzheimer's.

He is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Maria of Sergeant Bluff; two sons, Christopher of Kansas City, Mo., and Timothy (Kim) of Westminster, S.C.; three daughters, Jody Wax of Sergeant Bluff, Karen (Rick) Jackson of Hornick, Iowa, and Susan Taylor of Memphis, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Otis is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol Jean Griesch; and his son-in-law, David Wax.