Pablo Antonio 'Paul' Chacon

Sioux City

Pablo Antonio "Paul" Chacon, 60, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home in Sioux City.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Paul's family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Pablo Antonio "Paul" Chacon was born on Oct. 9, 1960, in Plattsburgh Air Force Base, New York, the son of Joseph Angel and Juanita (Delgato) Chacon. He attended several schools while his father was in the service, including Germany, Spain and ultimately graduated from high school in Sunnymead, Moreno Valley, Calif.

Upon graduating from high school, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy. He served with the Navy for four years and then moved to Las Vegas, Nev., to be closer to his father. He has lived in Sioux City for the last 30 years. Paul served with 1st SQDN, 113th Cavalry based in Sioux City, having spent time overseas in Afghanistan.

He is survived by his father, Joseph Chacon of Le Mars, Iowa; mother, Juanita Iby of Greeley, Colo.; siblings, Joe Chacon of Le Mars, Carlos Chacon of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alicia Browning of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Valentina Kelleher of Warren, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.