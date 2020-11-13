Pablo Reyes Gardea

Dakota City

Pablo Reyes Gardea, 43, of Dakota City, passed away from injuries sustained in a semi accident Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 6 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolence may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pablo was born on July 3, 1977, in Mexico, the son of Daniel and Celia (Gardea) Reyes. He worked for Gil Hauling and United Transport Incorporated. Pablo loved spending time with his children and watching sports.

Pablo is survived by his wife, Rosa Reyes; children, Jessie Reyes, Isabel Reyes, Genesis Reyes, and Isaac Reyes; mother, Celia Reyes; and brothers, Daniel Reyes, Marcos Reyes, and Omar Reyes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Reyes.