Pamela Glover Hovde

Sioux City

Pamela Glover Hovde, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at a hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Pamela (Glover) Hovde was born March 3, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dorothy Yvonne (Miller) and Junior Ray Glover. Pam graduated from WIT with an associate degree in Police Science. She was a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Posse and later worked as a Jailer with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. She worked at Interbake Foods for over 25 years, retiring in 2020.

She loved being with her family; they were her everything. Pam also loved gardening, and enjoyed watching movies.

Pamela is survived by her three sons, Shawn (Charity) Hovde, Eric Hovde, and Ryan (Tammy) Hovde, all of Sioux City, six grandchildren, Mitchell, Jake, Hunter (Rachel), Brenna (her fiancé Marshal Linn), Sidra, and Megan (Anthony) Kirk; and three great-grandchildren, Rowen, Wesley and Mason.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Denise Glover-McBride; and brother, Jeff Glover.

The family would like to acknowledge special thanks to the doctors and staff at Avera McKennan Health Care for their compassion and care of Pamela during her time there.