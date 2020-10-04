Menu
Sioux City Journal
Patricia A. Wehde

Formerly Sioux City

Patricia Ann (Mahan) Wehde, 75, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Patricia "Patsy" was born to Edward and Marie Mahan, in Yankton, S.D., on Nov. 29, 1944. Her family later moved to Sioux City, where Patsy was raised and graduated from Heelan High School.

She married Ronald Wehde on April 15, 1967. In 1971, they moved to Colorado Springs and together they raised four children. She worked as a bookkeeper and owned a beauty salon.

Patsy enjoyed bowling, crocheting, video poker, canning, playing cards with her friends, and skydiving. She was involved with her Bible study group and loved to fuss over family.

She is survived by her four children, Mark Wehde (Jennifer), Tim Wehde, RJ Wehde (Doris), and Elizabeth Pryka (Kirk); four grandchildren, Kilian Wehde (Amanda and Kilian's mother, Dorinda), Mark Wehde Jr., Jordyn Wehde, and Ethan Pryka; four brothers, Tim Mahan (Carole), Tom Mahan (Janet), Mike Mahan (Karen), and Ed (Tammy) Mahan; one sister, Jeanne Flowers (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Mahan.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
