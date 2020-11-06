Patricia C. Knerl

Ponca, Neb.

Patricia Carol Knerl, 88, of Ponca, passed away at her home on Nov. 4, 2020. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Private, family only, service will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ponca. Private burial will be in South Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pat was born on Dec. 12, 1931, in Sioux City, to Jack and Sadie McNaughton. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1950 and then worked for a short time for Prudential Insurance Company.

She married Philip Knerl on Dec. 30, 1950, and moved to Ponca. She worked in the business office of Knerl Ford for many years.

She loved small town life in Ponca and was very active in the community serving on the Ponca School Board, Carnegie library board, the Better Ponca Foundation, and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by her husband, Phil; her three children, Jeff (Kathie) of Ponca, Kelly (KJ) of Sergeant Bluff, and Bonnie (Rich) McCormick of Omaha; grandchildren, Daniel Knerl, Andrew Knerl, Christopher Knerl, Ryan Knerl, Greg Knerl, Maggie McCormick, and Kellie McCormick; and six great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Clifford McNaughton; brother, Clifford Dames; and great-grandchild, Erin Knerl.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Creek Cemetery Endowment Fund or the Ponca Education Foundation.