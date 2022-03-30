Patricia Marie Cone

Alta, Iowa, formerly Storm Lake, Iowa

Patricia Marie Cone, 85, of Alta and formerly of Storm Lake died after a two-year battle with cancer on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence with her family constantly by her side.

To honor Patricia's wishes, a Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will follow in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Marie Cone was born Aug. 26, 1936 to Francis and Marie (Quirk) Whalen in Schaller, Iowa. She attended school in Schaller and graduated in 1954.

Patricia was united and devoted to the love of her life, Carroll Cone, on August 26, 1954. This union was blessed with four children: Deanna, Brenda, Laurie, and Kevin.

Patricia's love for family, sense of humor, deep kindness and faith made her a role model and friend to all. She always encouraged us to go on the trip, attend the wedding, the shower, the game, the show, don't miss a thing, and "buy the shoes."

Patricia was a giver. She volunteered her time and energies to many organizations including: American Cancer Society, Girl Scouts, Iowa High School Speech Association, Siouxland Alzheimer's Association, State Soybean Association, Storm Lake YMCA, and many other local organizations and activities. Patricia also shared her time, wisdom and talents with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Brenda (Darwin) Nickolisen of Alta, Laurie (Larry) Miller of Storm Lake, and Kevin (Cindy) Cone of Storm Lake; sisters Micky (Pat) Thynne, and Mimi Whalen; grandchildren Joshua (Jaycie) Miller, Jerrica (Mark) Brenner, Nathan (Lauren) Nickolisen, Kayla Nickolisen, Kylor (Hilary) Cone, and Nolan (Katie) Cone; great-grandchildren Nora and Nyah Miller, Bryce, Brantly, and Bree Brenner, Fulton and Townes Cone, and Crew (and baby) Cone; and many other beloved family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Cone; daughter Deanna Cone; granddaughter Justine Miller; parents; sisters Colleen (Richard) Werkmeister, and Nancy Whalen; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Burrell Jr. (Pauline) Alkire.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding care and service.

Memorials will be directed to St. Croix Hospice and other local organizations.