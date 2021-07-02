Patricia Foster

Sioux City

Patricia Foster, 92, was called home on Monday June 28, 2021, while living at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Terry A. Roeder officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patricia Louise Foster was born to Kathryn and George Stahr on March 17, 1929, in White, S.D. She moved to Sioux City as a young woman and was married three times: Lloyd Benson, Harold Kadlec, and Robert "Bob" Foster.

She worked at Sioux City Battery, and then Zenith (for a good number of years). She also worked at Fairmount Foods, Litton, Harveys Cafe, and then IAMs until she retired. Pat enjoyed her house on Military Road. She loved to watch the squirrels and birds eat at the feeders, the occasional deer and turkey that wandered thru her yard. She loved to watch flowers bloom and the butterflies flutter around them. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church and involved in numerous prayer groups there. She also enjoyed socializing with the members of Sacred Heart church and sharing prayers before and during daily mass for many years.

She is survived by her five children, Kathy Mallard of Charlotte, N.C., Michelle (Keith) Hobson of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Pam (Gary) Ogden of South Sioux City, Chuck Benson of Williston, Fla., and Joe Benson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her sister, Mary Lutz of New Mexico; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials to go to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.