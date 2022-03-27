Patricia 'Pat' Meacham Fries

Aberdeen, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Patricia "Pat" Meacham Fries passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Pat was loving, generous, funny, and creative. Our family is better because she was ours.

Pat's family will host a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24, in the Gold Rush room at the Dakota Event Center located at 720 Lamont Street, Aberdeen, SD 57401. A reception will follow.

Pat Fries was the daughter of Evan Charles Meacham and Evelyn Oreda Jones Meacham. She was born and raised in Sioux City. Evelyn remarried Ralph Johnson when Pat was still young. She spent her childhood enjoying visits to Evan's house on McCook Lake and growing up in Evelyn and Ralph's lively and loving home in the Sokoloff addition of Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. Pat was the proud great-granddaughter of local developer and Ukrainian immigrant Nicholai Sokoloff.

She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1960 and attended Wayne State College in Nebraska, majoring in art. She married her high school sweetheart, James Fries, in June 1961. They lived and worked in Vermillion, S.D., and then Iowa City, Iowa, where James completed his doctorate. Their two children, Kimberly and Jeffrey, were born during these years.

Pat and family made Aberdeen their home on South Second Street in 1969 with their Irish setter, Shawn, and black cats, Salem and D.C., as well as numerous canine and feline strays. She was actively involved with Northern State University's Faculty Wives, Westerners (she was the first female president), P.E.O., Girl Scouts (a very creative troop leader), Cub Scouts, 4-H (arts, crafts, and dog obedience competitions), Simmons Elementary (helped design and remodel the Bicentennial playground in 1976), and a loyal fan at her children's countless sports activities (she was the parent sitting in the sun drenched outdoor bleachers with an umbrella as a shade).

An avid collector of quality antiques, Pat filled a home (and a garage) with antiques both large and small. Her interior design style was featured in the Spring 1978 issue of Prairies magazine. This appreciation of antiques coupled with local and western history sparked her involvement in the Dacotah Prairie Museum where she managed the gift shop. At the museum, she developed many close friendships and remained a museum supporter throughout most of her life. Pat's artistic creativity and loquacious nature fostered more lifelong friendships working at Pittsburgh Paints, now Interior Design Concepts in Aberdeen.

An artist and self taught calligrapher, Pat designed the original logo for the Aberdeen Area Arts Council's Aberdeen Arts Festival, now known as Arts in the Park. She could be found handlettering personalized ornaments and selling her works of art at both Arts in the Park in Melgaard Park and Winterfest at the Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center (ARCC). For many years, she taught calligraphy and art classes at the ARCC to students, many of whom became dear friends. Pat was also a member of the artist owned and operated Artworks Coop Gallery in Aberdeen.

Her creative calligraphic skills also brought national attention from the Smithsonian, when she entered the National Postal Museum's The Graceful Envelope exhibition. This competition celebrated the marriage of calligraphy and philately. Calligraphers from around the world submitted hundreds of entries. Her envelope's calligraphic design entry was chosen and honored with display in the museum. Over the years, many of you undoubtedly received correspondence from Pat that included her signature style.

Pat moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1986 where she continued to teach calligraphy and support the vibrant arts scene. She enjoyed the Southwest history, multiple cultures, and exploring the flea market; although, the best part of living in Santa Fe was being closer to her daughter and granddaughters. She was an active grandma, often taking her grandchildren on adventures to shop and explore. Pat truly cherished the time with her family and new friends in New Mexico, but still considered South Dakota her home.

She returned "home" to Aberdeen in 1998 with her Great Pyrenees and mixed breedshelter dogs. Again, she smartly furnished and decorated a home on South Jay Street with well chosen antiques and family heirlooms, each with a story to tell. She remained active with friends both old and new as well as the Aberdeen arts community until her health and energy declined.

In 2019, she moved to the Northwest to be near her son and his family in Vancouver, Wash. She was a member of the Society for Calligraphy in Portland, Ore., and made fast friends in her new home.

Pat loved the arts, but her love of raising a family was the top priority in her life.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Fries Walker and husband Bruce of Santa Fe, and Jeffrey Fries and wife Megan of Vancouver; three granddaughters whom she shared her love of art and shopping with, Hillary Fries McClelland and husband Tom of Rio Rancho, N.M., Hannah Roos Keeling and husband Chris of Rio Rancho, and Evelyn Fries of Vancouver; four great-grandchildren, Faolon McClelland of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elijah, Paisley, and Christopher Keeling of Rio Rancho; and former spouse, James Fries of Santa Fe.

To honor Pat's memory, please consider donating to the Aberdeen Area Arts Council.https://www.aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/donate and/or your local animal shelter.