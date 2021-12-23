Patricia Joan McNamara

South Sioux City

Patricia Joan McNamara, 85, of South Sioux City died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, date yet to be set. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clarence E. Smith and Edith C. (Marston) Smith. She grew up in Sioux City. She married Elmer P. "Mac" McNamara on Sept. 17, 1957, in Yankton, S.D. They first lived in Sioux City, then moved to South Sioux City. She was employed at Wincharger, Zenith, Target and Walmart.

Patricia enjoyed camping, traveling and trips to Colorado, reading, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her pugs. She also enjoyed attending her coffee group for Alzheimer's survivors.

She is survived by her five children Randy (Barb) of Custer, S.D., Dan (Angela) of Hill City, S.D., Tim (Bev) of Dakota City, Mike (Sherry) of Greeley, Colo., Colleen (Larry) Mortensen of Ft. Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Moore of Sioux City, Sam McNamara, of Arizona, Shawn (Alicia) McNamara of Grand Junction, Colo., Kayla (Sal) Raya of Greeley, Taylor (Nate) Thurlow of Dripping Springs, Texas, Willy Mortensen of Ft. Collins, Max Mortensen of Ft. Collins; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. "Mac" McNamara; and her beloved Pug, Katie Sue.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Pat McNamara's name to the American Cancer Society.