Patricia Joan McNamara
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Patricia Joan McNamara

South Sioux City

Patricia Joan McNamara, 85, of South Sioux City died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, date yet to be set. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clarence E. Smith and Edith C. (Marston) Smith. She grew up in Sioux City. She married Elmer P. "Mac" McNamara on Sept. 17, 1957, in Yankton, S.D. They first lived in Sioux City, then moved to South Sioux City. She was employed at Wincharger, Zenith, Target and Walmart.

Patricia enjoyed camping, traveling and trips to Colorado, reading, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her pugs. She also enjoyed attending her coffee group for Alzheimer's survivors.

She is survived by her five children Randy (Barb) of Custer, S.D., Dan (Angela) of Hill City, S.D., Tim (Bev) of Dakota City, Mike (Sherry) of Greeley, Colo., Colleen (Larry) Mortensen of Ft. Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Moore of Sioux City, Sam McNamara, of Arizona, Shawn (Alicia) McNamara of Grand Junction, Colo., Kayla (Sal) Raya of Greeley, Taylor (Nate) Thurlow of Dripping Springs, Texas, Willy Mortensen of Ft. Collins, Max Mortensen of Ft. Collins; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. "Mac" McNamara; and her beloved Pug, Katie Sue.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Pat McNamara's name to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So long Sister. God Bless You. I know you are in heaven. Peace be with you.
Harry Smith, Brother
January 10, 2022
Sometime between 1972-1976 I worked with Pat at Zenith Radio Corp. We were also neighbors when I lived on Jay Avenue. Sorry to hear of her passing
Shelley (Schuldt) Richardson
January 1, 2022
My deepest sympathy. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I will miss visiting with Pat on my walks past her house. Rae
Rae Pendergast
Family
December 25, 2021
