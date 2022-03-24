Menu
Patricia Anne "Patti" Nemesio
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Patricia Anne 'Patti' Nemesio

Sioux City

Patricia Anne "Patti" Nemesio, 74, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her children, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patti was born May 15, 1947 in Sioux City, the daughter of Lowell and Helen (McCulloch) Carlson. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. Patti married Bill Nemesio. To this union, three children were born. The couple later divorced. Patti worked in the Real Estate and Automotive Sales for countless years. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Patti loved cooking, baking, gardening, and anything involving her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as by many "Grandma Patti."

Patti is survived by her children Laura Reinsch of Brandon, S.D., Lisa "Mona" Nemesio Wolf and husband Rick of Sioux City, and Anthony "Tony" Nemesio and wife Theresa of Akron, Iowa; five grandchildren Olivia and Jack Reinsch, and A.J., Tori, and Alyssa Nemesio; sisters Diana Walker, Janice Mosebrook, and Nan Fritz; brother Bill Carlson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Shope; and son-in-law T.J. Reinsch.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
