Patricia Parmelee

Sioux City

Patricia Parmelee, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Beth Shalom. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Aug. 31, 1954, in Boston, Mass.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia; sisters Paula, Penny, and Megan; brothers Paul, PJ, and Preston; her children Rodney, Connie, Patty, Chuck, and Nate; grandchildren Junior, Jesus, Luis, Sophia, Alexander, Vivian, Ophelia, Junior, Abraham, Brianna, Brandon, Brodie, Elizabeth, Noah, and Lindsey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon; sisters Paige and Pam; and two sons Shannon and Abraham.