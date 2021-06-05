Menu
Patricia Parmelee
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
822 Jennings St
Sioux City, IA

Patricia Parmelee

Sioux City

Patricia Parmelee, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Beth Shalom. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Aug. 31, 1954, in Boston, Mass.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia; sisters Paula, Penny, and Megan; brothers Paul, PJ, and Preston; her children Rodney, Connie, Patty, Chuck, and Nate; grandchildren Junior, Jesus, Luis, Sophia, Alexander, Vivian, Ophelia, Junior, Abraham, Brianna, Brandon, Brodie, Elizabeth, Noah, and Lindsey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon; sisters Paige and Pam; and two sons Shannon and Abraham.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Service
8:00p.m.
Congregation Beth Shalom
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just read Patty´s obituary. I´m sorry for your loss. It´s been years since I´ve seen Patty but we sure had fun years ago when we were in High School.
Paula Shinkunas Cornelia
School
June 8, 2021
So very very sorry for such a big loss.
Ellen Ayers
Work
June 6, 2021
