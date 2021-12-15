Menu
Patricia E. "Pat" Rush
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Patricia E. 'Pat' Rush

Sioux City

Patricia E. "Pat" Rush, 82, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at a local hospital after a brief illness.

Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday with a visitation one hour prior at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Sept. 6, 1939 in Sioux City to Timothy and Helen (Quam) Murray. She graduated from Central High School and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. On Nov. 5, 1960, she married Elliot L. Rush in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2010. Pat loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, Rose.

She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Laurie and Chuck Renshaw of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lynne and Ray Schuttpelz of Sioux City; son Chris Rush of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren Matt (Brittany) Renshaw, Danielle (Terry) Roehr, James Rush, and Erin Schuttpelz; six great-grandchildren Kyla, Kaizley, and Kooper Renshaw, Amelia and Ember Roehr, and Rose Rush; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Greg Sexton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Marilyn Daniels and her husband Don; and sister Mary Sexton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Renshaw, Jamie Rush, Terry Roehr, Brady Schlumbohm, Chuck Renshaw, and Ray Schuttpelz.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Dec
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Your folks were my favorite customers and we were great friend. Always had good visits. And they let me know when they were headed to Tx. I have a sister in Frisco Tx. They were special people. I loved them
Julie Kneifl(Walgeens Morningside)
December 16, 2021
We appreciated all the help Pat did for the Stingrays, swimmers, and especially for us. She was a timer, chaperon on bus trips and a good friend.
Cleo & Roger Hansen
December 15, 2021
I worked with Pat at Knoepfler Chevrolet. We had lots of laughs together. Sorry to hear of her passing.
Robyn Harrington
December 15, 2021
