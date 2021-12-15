Patricia E. 'Pat' Rush

Sioux City

Patricia E. "Pat" Rush, 82, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at a local hospital after a brief illness.

Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday with a visitation one hour prior at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Sept. 6, 1939 in Sioux City to Timothy and Helen (Quam) Murray. She graduated from Central High School and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. On Nov. 5, 1960, she married Elliot L. Rush in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2010. Pat loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, Rose.

She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Laurie and Chuck Renshaw of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lynne and Ray Schuttpelz of Sioux City; son Chris Rush of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren Matt (Brittany) Renshaw, Danielle (Terry) Roehr, James Rush, and Erin Schuttpelz; six great-grandchildren Kyla, Kaizley, and Kooper Renshaw, Amelia and Ember Roehr, and Rose Rush; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Greg Sexton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Marilyn Daniels and her husband Don; and sister Mary Sexton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Renshaw, Jamie Rush, Terry Roehr, Brady Schlumbohm, Chuck Renshaw, and Ray Schuttpelz.