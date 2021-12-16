82, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Services: Dec. 17 at 12 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: following service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
So sorry for your loss. Your folks were my favorite customers and we were great friend. Always had good visits. And they let me know when they were headed to Tx. I have a sister in Frisco Tx. They were special people. I loved them
Julie Kneifl(Walgeens Morningside)
December 16, 2021
We appreciated all the help Pat did for the Stingrays, swimmers, and especially for us. She was a timer, chaperon on bus trips and a good friend.
Cleo & Roger Hansen
December 15, 2021
I worked with Pat at Knoepfler Chevrolet. We had lots of laughs together. Sorry to hear of her passing.