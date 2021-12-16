Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia E. "Pat" Rush
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Patricia E. 'Pat' Rush

Sioux City

82, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Services: Dec. 17 at 12 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: following service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Dec
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Your folks were my favorite customers and we were great friend. Always had good visits. And they let me know when they were headed to Tx. I have a sister in Frisco Tx. They were special people. I loved them
Julie Kneifl(Walgeens Morningside)
December 16, 2021
We appreciated all the help Pat did for the Stingrays, swimmers, and especially for us. She was a timer, chaperon on bus trips and a good friend.
Cleo & Roger Hansen
December 15, 2021
I worked with Pat at Knoepfler Chevrolet. We had lots of laughs together. Sorry to hear of her passing.
Robyn Harrington
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results