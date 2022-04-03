Menu
Patricia M. McGrath Soelberg
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Patricia M. McGrath Soelberg

Mooresville, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Patricia Marlene "Pat" McGrath Soelberg, 87, of Mooresville and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her residence.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pat was born on May 31, 1934, in Madison, S.D.; she was a daughter of the late Joseph Leo and Mary Veronica McGrath. She was a 1952 graduate of Heelan High School in Sioux City and a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sioux City. She moved to Chesterfield, Mo., in 1986, and Mooresville in 2018.

She is survived by her children, Dana (John) Gaydac of Mooresville, Clark (Donna) Desing of Gig Harbor, Wash., and David (Ana) Desing, of Des Moines, Iowa; ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Mrs. Soelberg was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Bruce Soelberg.

Memorials may be made to Iowa Special Olympics, 551 SE Dovetail Road, Grimes, IA 50111.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
