Patricia M. McGrath Soelberg

Mooresville, N.C., formerly Sioux City

87, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Services: April 9 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial: following services, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: April 9 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.