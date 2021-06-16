Menu
Patricia D. Zimmer
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home - Le Mars
780 12th St SW
Le Mars, IA

Patricia D. Zimmer

Sioux City

Patricia D. Zimmer, 73, of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Father Shane Deman will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. There will be a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Patricia Diane Zimmer was born on May 12, 1948, in Sioux City, the daughter of Earl Sr. and Georgia (Smith) Sorgdrager. She attended country school prior to graduating from Le Mars Community High School in 1966. Following high school graduation, she began work at Hammer's and later at Archie's Waeside Restaurant.

On May 13, 1967, Pat and Don Zimmer were united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars. In 1969, they welcomed their first daughter, Donielle, and later moved to Sioux City where Bill and Sara were born. Pat and her best friend, Donna Sewell, provided years of loving in-home daycare for children in SiouxCity. She began her professional career at Bekins Distribution upon which she transitioned to First Financial Bank and later retired from Security National Bank in January of 2021.

Her happiest times were celebrating with others and traveling with friends. She joined the Krewe de Charlie Sioux in 2000, served on several courts, and was elected Court Queen in 2017. Pat traveled annually to Lake Charles, Louisiana with the members of the Krewe to celebrate Mardi Gras.

During the holiday season, Pat would spend her time spreading the Christmas spirit with her special group of friends on "Elf Night." These friends would deliver gifts to the Ronald McDonald House, Opportunities Unlimited, local nursing homes, and the pediatric units of the Sioux City hospitals to spread holiday cheer.

During the week, you could find her bowling with her league friends and baking cream puffs or other sweets for friends and family. Her most precious moments were spent with her children, grandchildren, and closest friends. "Patty" left a mark on all those who were lucky enough to know her. Being involved in her family's lives, she lived, laughed, loved and danced like no one was watching!

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don Zimmer of Sioux City; her children and their spouses, Donielle and Greg Peck of Sioux City, Bill and Tara Zimmer of Elkhorn, Neb., and Sara and Matt Morrow of Bellevue, Neb.; five grandchildren, Madison (Blake) Bogenrief, Ashlyn and Lauryn Peck, and Alexis and Jackson Zimmer; a brother, Earl Sorgdrager, Jr. of Merrill, Iowa; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pat's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the healthcare professionals at June E. Nylen Cancer Center, St. Croix Hospice, Mercy One, Synergy Home Care, and Fresenius Dialysis for their loving care and compassion.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home - Le Mars
780 12th St SW P.O. Box 822, Le Mars, IA
Jun
18
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home - Le Mars
780 12th St SW P.O. Box 822, Le Mars, IA
Jun
19
Service
10:30a.m.
Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home - Le Mars
780 12th St SW P.O. Box 822, Le Mars, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to read about Pat. She was one of most positive people I have ever known with her great smile and laugh. She will be missed but smiling down from heaven at all of us.
Barb Small
Friend
June 23, 2021
I had the privilege of meeting Pat through my mom. They worked together at first financial bank. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Even though we didnt really know eachother you could tell she had a great heart and was just an awesome person. Your will be truly missed pat.
Rachel Gage
Family
June 20, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Pat and caring for her, as a Mercy Home Care nurse. God bless you and your family .
Sheila Rodgers RN
June 18, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Pat. May God bless you and your family. Pat is in Gods arms now!
Marge and Mike Osborn
Friend
June 18, 2021
Bracht and their families
June 17, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers going out to entire family´s, We enjoyed her every Marci Gras, sweet, fun loving, she will be greatly missed. Love you Pat , may she RIP
Gary & Kala Billedeaux
Friend
June 16, 2021
