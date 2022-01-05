Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Patrick James O'Kane
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Rev. Patrick James O'Kane

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Rev. Patrick James O'Kane, 72, of Omaha and formerly of the Sioux City Diocese passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at an Omaha hospital.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at All Saints Parish (formerly St. Joseph Church) in Le Mars, Iowa. The service will be livestreamed on the All Saints Youtube page. The Most Reverend Bishop R. Walker Nickless will be the principal celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church. There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Fr. O'Kane was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Sibley, Iowa; he was the son of Richard and Lucille (McCabe) O'Kane. In his early years, he attended schools in Hartford, S.D., Maurice, Le Mars, and Pocahontas in Iowa. After grade school, he attended high school at Trinity Prep in Sioux City until it closed, and graduated from Savior of the World in Bonner Springs, Kan., in 1968. After high school, he attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, and then Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis.

He was ordained on June 4, 1977, in Le Mars. He served in Sioux City at the Cathedral of the Epiphany and Heelan High School, St John in Bancroft, St. Francis in Maple River, Spalding High School and St. Joseph in Granville, Sacred Heart in Early, St. Joseph in Schaller, St. Mary in Storm Lake, St. John in Onawa, St. Bernard in Blencoe, and St. Joseph in Salix. He was Superintendent of Schools for the Sioux City Diocese for six years. More recently, Fr. O'Kane assisted in the Omaha Archdiocese with Masses and confessions, and helped in the deacon training program for the diocese. He also loved helping with the Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF) at Creighton University, led many spiritual retreats, and said Masses at the Carmelite Monastery. He was very active until his death.

Fr. O'Kane loved being a priest. He was very proud of his Irish heritage, and traveled to Ireland on more than one occasion. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, cross country skiing, and hunting. Some of his personal accomplishments included climbing Longs Peak in Colorado, white water rafting down the Royal Gorge, and crossing the Arctic Circle. He was most proud of having an audience with St. John Paul II at the Vatican, which he shared with his IPF friends.

He is survived by three sisters Kathleen Kinney (Ward) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Bridget Banke (Mark) of Omaha, and Peg Sitzmann (Roger) of Chanhassen, Minn.; brother Mike O'Kane (Cindy) of Logan, Iowa; sister-in-law Sandy O'Kane of Omaha; 15 nieces and nephews, Katie Regester (Jason), Brigid Christensen (Troy), Adam Banke (Hannah), Nick Banke (Erin), Tim Banke (Ashley), Josh Sitzmann (Lisa), Cassie Sitzmann, Shannon Reid (Andy), Brian Sitzmann, Jacque Kraft (Dave), Sheena O'Kane (Jeff), Angie O'Kane (Dane), Travis O'Kane (Jen), Will O'Kane (Jamie), and Cole O'Kane; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Fr. O'Kane was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lucille O'Kane; and his brother Tim O'Kane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF) at 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, NE 68178, or the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
All Saints Parish
LeMars, IA
Jan
7
Rosary
6:00p.m.
All Saints Parish
LeMars, IA
Jan
7
Vigil
7:00p.m.
All Saints Parish
LeMars, IA
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
All Saints Parish
LeMars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Father O´Kane presented me with a beautiful trophy at the end of my 8th grade track season. He was an angel on earth helping in small ways and for no recognition. He made a world of positive energy and light for me.
Betsy Miller (McTaggart)
School
January 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Family of Fr O'Kane. He truly served our family from Cathedral of the Epiphany,Heelan through the last years of our parent's lives, burying our Dad from St Joseph, Salix. Fr O'Kane assisted us most recently this past Spring through Masses said for generational healing. He truly served God in so many ways and we will be ever grateful for his gift of the priesthood. Masses will be said for the repose of his soul.
Sidonie Reynolds ( Laurence & Mary Margaret)
Family
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Having Fr. Pat as our parish priest and Knights of Columbus chaplain, we are honored to have known him and served him. Charity, compassion, honor and loyalty...all were at the top of his humanity; but the greatest gift he had was to Love. God made a wonderful choice for His representative to nurture and guide His flock. The Knights of Onawa-Blencoe 6249, his home council, have missed him & will miss him. Thank you, dear Fr. O'Kane, for your guidance, your wonderful Irish smile, enriching sense of humor and your notable, never-ending love for your brother Knights...who offer their prayers and support to Kathleen, Mike, Bridget and Peg. R.I.P., Fr. Pat!
Philip J Morrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family of father O´Kane. He was such a wonderful man and a true god send to our family for many years. My parents thought the world of him and he spent much time at their home. I hope they had a big Italian meal waiting for him upon his arrival! RIP
Michaeline Acker
January 5, 2022
Father O'Kane made such a difference in so many people's lives. May his service and memory live on in hearts forever.
Cj Wilson
Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the O´Kane family for the loss of Rev Patrick O´Kane. Prayers for Rev.Patrick and the family. He was a good man. May the memories of him bring you joy.
Colleen Deegan-Price
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results