Rev. Patrick James O'Kane

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Rev. Patrick James O'Kane, 72, of Omaha and formerly of the Sioux City Diocese passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at an Omaha hospital.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at All Saints Parish (formerly St. Joseph Church) in Le Mars, Iowa. The service will be livestreamed on the All Saints Youtube page. The Most Reverend Bishop R. Walker Nickless will be the principal celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church. There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Fr. O'Kane was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Sibley, Iowa; he was the son of Richard and Lucille (McCabe) O'Kane. In his early years, he attended schools in Hartford, S.D., Maurice, Le Mars, and Pocahontas in Iowa. After grade school, he attended high school at Trinity Prep in Sioux City until it closed, and graduated from Savior of the World in Bonner Springs, Kan., in 1968. After high school, he attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, and then Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis.

He was ordained on June 4, 1977, in Le Mars. He served in Sioux City at the Cathedral of the Epiphany and Heelan High School, St John in Bancroft, St. Francis in Maple River, Spalding High School and St. Joseph in Granville, Sacred Heart in Early, St. Joseph in Schaller, St. Mary in Storm Lake, St. John in Onawa, St. Bernard in Blencoe, and St. Joseph in Salix. He was Superintendent of Schools for the Sioux City Diocese for six years. More recently, Fr. O'Kane assisted in the Omaha Archdiocese with Masses and confessions, and helped in the deacon training program for the diocese. He also loved helping with the Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF) at Creighton University, led many spiritual retreats, and said Masses at the Carmelite Monastery. He was very active until his death.

Fr. O'Kane loved being a priest. He was very proud of his Irish heritage, and traveled to Ireland on more than one occasion. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, cross country skiing, and hunting. Some of his personal accomplishments included climbing Longs Peak in Colorado, white water rafting down the Royal Gorge, and crossing the Arctic Circle. He was most proud of having an audience with St. John Paul II at the Vatican, which he shared with his IPF friends.

He is survived by three sisters Kathleen Kinney (Ward) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Bridget Banke (Mark) of Omaha, and Peg Sitzmann (Roger) of Chanhassen, Minn.; brother Mike O'Kane (Cindy) of Logan, Iowa; sister-in-law Sandy O'Kane of Omaha; 15 nieces and nephews, Katie Regester (Jason), Brigid Christensen (Troy), Adam Banke (Hannah), Nick Banke (Erin), Tim Banke (Ashley), Josh Sitzmann (Lisa), Cassie Sitzmann, Shannon Reid (Andy), Brian Sitzmann, Jacque Kraft (Dave), Sheena O'Kane (Jeff), Angie O'Kane (Dane), Travis O'Kane (Jen), Will O'Kane (Jamie), and Cole O'Kane; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Fr. O'Kane was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lucille O'Kane; and his brother Tim O'Kane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF) at 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, NE 68178, or the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA.